House washed away in New Hampshire flooding

A house was destroyed after washing away in New Hampshire flooding and colliding with a bridge.

Latest

0404_1800_BRI-Crowe
2:00

Russell Crowe auctions off personal collection of memorabilia
0404_1800_vic_asthma
1:37

Boys suffering from asthma have increased risk of breaking bones
0404_1800_sa_drugs
0:32

Father-of-four who killed best friend in crash while high on drugs jailed
0404_1800_sa_safety
0:26

Shocking results in truck safety police blitz
0404_800_BRI-Iris
2:11

Warnings remain in place as Iris weakens
0404_1800_BRI-Tradie
0:31

Queensland’s multimillion-dollar tradie sentenced
0404_1800_sa_relics
1:23

Holy relics miraculously survive church fire
0404_1800_sa_flame
1:16

Police are hunting an arsonist

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

