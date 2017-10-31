Zoo Animals Get Ready for Halloween With Gross Treats

Keepers at Symbio Wildlife Park treated their cute animals to a touch of gross and spooky fun, in the form of food enrichment on October 31 to celebrate Halloween.“For the baby monkeys, meerkats and red panda cubs, this was their first ever Halloween, so of course the team had to make it special.“Not to be outdone though, the tigers, ring tailed lemurs, koalas, lizards, snakes and even guinea pigs all joined in.” Credit: Symbio Wildlife Park via Storyful