Snowfall covered Big Bear Lodge in Grand Marais, Minnesota, on October 30 after an Alberta clipper brought a heavy storm to northern parts of the state.The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in Grand Marais during that time. In the town of Finland, between Duluth and Grand Marais, 8.8 inches of snow fell, according to local media reports. Credit: Facebook / Big Bear Lodge & Cabins via Storyful