Thieves Use Car to Remove Supermarket Doors During Burglary

Three thieves used a car to remove supermarket doors in order to steal cigarettes from a Harkness premises in the early morning hours of October 30.In this footage, three men in two separate cars can be seen attaching the doors to a car with a long strap, before driving forward to remove the doors.The group then stole cigarettes and fled the scene via Bulmans Rd and were chased by police for a short while before managing to escape.Police said the two cars were a dark-coloured Ford Ranger and a silver Mazda sedan. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful