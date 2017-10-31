The Talk - Julie Chen on Yuli Gurriel's Racial gesture; 'It felt like I got punched in the stomach'

Astros' first baseman Yuli Gurriel apologizes for his racial gesture directed at Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish and gets suspended five games next season, therefore he won't miss any World Series games. The hosts weigh in. 'When I saw Yuli Gurriel pulling his slanted eyes it felt like I got punched in the stomach,' says Julie Chen. "It took me back to when I was a kid growing up [in Queens]...I remember getting on the bus as a little girl and like having to walk past this one fourth or fifth grade bully and he would do that." Eve responds, "This is why he should be suspended," says Eve. On the topic of whether or not the entire team should be punished by having Yuli suspended, "The answer is yes," says guest co-host Tony Goldwyn.