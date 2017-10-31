News

Fatal pub stabbing

A man has died following a stabbing at a Melbourne pub.

Latest

Possible bikie links to four homemade bombs after carpark incident
First steps taken towards Dreamworld ride tragedy inquiry
Tropical Cyclone Iris expected to become category three
RBA keeps rate on hold for 18th straight month
NSW government divided on merit of drug-driving tests
New laws to preserve right of confessional confidentiality
Greens propose mortgages through the RBA
Melbourne police attacking a disabled pensioner is caught on camera

Featured

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall