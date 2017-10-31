News

Boats Damaged as Windstorm Surprises Austrian Windsurfers

A group of windsurfers in east Austria were taken by surprise on the morning of October 29 when high and dangerous winds brought by Storm Herwart began battering the area around their clubhouse.Arnold Digruber said he and his friends were at the shore of Lake Neusiedl in Weiden am See, Burgenland, when calm winds quickly increased. He shot this video from the safety of their clubhouse. It shows the winds ripping branches from trees, carrying away a windsurfing board, and flipping and damaging boats.One of the windsurfers is seen trying to hold down some equipment before dragging it to safety.According to reports, the storm damaged several power lines in the area. Credit: Arnold Digruber via Storyful

