South Carolina Police Officer Rescues Dog With Head Stuck in Fence

A police officer in Greenville, South Carolina, came to the rescue of a dog who had its head stuck in chain-link fence on Monday, October 23.Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy John Boyd managed to keep the dog calm while he carefully pried the fence away from the dog’s neck.Boyd can be heard comforting the dog in this short video shared to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The clip had earned 10,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful