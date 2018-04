This is the harrowing moment a Polish slave who was forced to work 20-hours-a-day making greeting cards was rescued by police living in a squalid loft. Footage released by police shows the man cowering under a workman’s jacket in the corner of an attic after he was forced into a life of servitude by Edward Zielinski. Zielinski, 42, was yesterday (Mon) jailed for 40 months after he admitted two charges of human trafficking at Nottingham Crown Court.