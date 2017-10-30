Police clash with protestors in Nairobi ahead of election result

Police fired teargas to disperse protestors and supporters of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga in the Nairobi suburb of Kawangware on Monday morning.

Kenya has seen protests in opposition strongholds after a re-run of the Kenyan presidential election took place last Thursday, which was boycotted by Odinga.

In video filmed this morning (October 30), a female school student is seen being brought to her feet after being caught in between police and protestors and got teargassed.

In the video supporters of Odinga also demand that incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta steps aside.

Kenya's election commission says it is to announce results on Monday afternoon.