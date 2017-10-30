New York County Legislator Apologizes for Behavior During Traffic Stop

A county legislator in New York has apologized for her behavior during a May 24 traffic stop after police footage of the incident was released on October 24, The Daily Freeman reported.The dashcam recording shows Jennifer Schwartz Berky, a Democrat representing the city of Kingston, arguing with an officer, repeatedly pointing out that she was a county legislator, and claiming she had PTSD and was suffering from a panic attack, after being pulled over for driving at 43 mph in 30-mile zone.The tape shows Officer Gary Short approaching Berky’s Prius in an Aldi parking lot, where Berky is heard telling the officer that she never speeds and was driving at the same pace as the other traffic. She says that she is on her way home to feed her young son and could not afford a traffic ticket, claiming she is “broke”.After Short returns to his patrol car to write a ticket, Berky is seen stepping out of her vehicle, apparently struggling to breathe, and leans against her car. Berky tells the officer that she has PTSD and is suffering from a panic attack, but does not respond when Short asks if she needs medical attention.Berky tells Short that she always drives on that road within the speed limit and says, “You’re not going to let me go, even though I am a county legislator and I always do everything right and I follow the law and I was the same pace as every other car.”Short offers to write a ticket for failure to wear a seat belt, a much lesser offense, which Berky declines. Short then writes the speeding ticket. Berky says that she does not trust the officer and doesn’t feel safe.Berky then argues that she did not understand his earlier offer of a lesser ticket. After 25 minutes, Short tells Berky that he will not argue with her any longer and returns to his vehicle.Berky is up for reelection November 7. The video was released by the Town of Ulster Town Board despite the objections of Berky’s lawyers, who argued that it would compromise her ability to receive a fair trial for the speeding ticket, according to reports.In a statement to media, Berky said, “The video released earlier this week of my Town of Ulster traffic stop captured a tough moment for me. Like so many working families, I too face tough times and stressful situations. As a professional, a public servant and a mother, I know my interaction with Police Officer Gary Short was unacceptable. I want to apologize to Officer Short and thank him for his patience and professionalism with me during a very difficult time.”She continued, “This has been a humbling experience for me. I hope to use it to grow and learn how to better represent the diverse working families who reside in the great the city of Kingston.” Credit: Town of Ulster Police Department via Storyful