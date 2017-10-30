Water Tank Floats Away After Damaging Storm

A family watched as rain and hail lashed their backyard on October 29, during a storm that left the town of Dayboro without power.More than 170,000 lighting strikes were reported across southeast Queensland in the evening of October 29.In this video, a water tank can be seen floating past the house.Storms brought strong winds and large hail to the region in the past week. Nearly 10,000 properties were without power during the storms, Energex told 9News. Credit: Facebook/Wayne Taylor via Storyful