Trees Toppled and Power Cut During in Dayboro Amid Severe Storms

Wild weather ravaged south-east Queensland on October 29, with reports of damaging winds, large hailstones and over 100,000 lightning strikes.Although the overnight storms brought very little rain, the winds managed to rip roofs from houses and sheds and topple trees, with Dayboro in Moreton Bay being hit particularly hard, ABC reported.This video shows a property being lashed by wind and hail. The uploader said the trampoline was damaged and power was knocked out from his home. It had not been restored at time of writing. Credit: Facebook/Richard Rayner via Storyful