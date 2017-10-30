Strong Winds Throw Lawn Chair Across Dayboro Property

Wild weather ravaged south-east Queensland on October 29, with reports of damaging winds, large hailstones and over 100,000 lightning strikes.Although the overnight storms brought very little rain, the winds managed to rip roofs from houses and sheds and topple trees, with Dayboro in Moreton Bay being hit particularly hard, ABC reported.This video, taken by a Dayboro local, shows lawn chairs being thrown across a property. Credit: Facebook/Michael Storrs via Storyful