Airstrikes Hit Market and Near School, Killing Civilians in East Damascus Neighborhoods

Munitions fell on a market and near a school in towns in East Damascus, Syria, killing more than 10 people on October 29.In Hamouria, multiple bodies lay on the street after an airstrike. People covered the bodies in blankets before lifting them on to stretchers.In a second video from Hamouria, members of the White Helmet Civil Defense arrive at a street cart piled high with eggplants. Multiple injured people lay on the floor near by, and people work to carry them to the White Helmet ambulance.The Syrian Network for Human Rights said shells killed eight people in Hamouria on October 29. Two of the people killed were journalists covering the artillery strikes, a local news outlet said.In the neighboring town of Saqba, artillery shells killed three people, local media said. White Helmet volunteers carried the body of a man into a van in this video, and drove an injured child to get medical attention.The White Helmets also responded to a school in Kafrbatna, where local media said airstrikes hit close to a school. In this video, children cry in distress at a school. Credit: Facebook/Civil Defense in Damascus via Storyful

Latest

0326_0500_nat_qantas
4:09

Qantas' first non-stop flight to UK
0326_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:39

News Break - March 26
0326_0500_nat_davidbowie
0:24

David Bowie statue revealed
0326_0500_nat_stormydaniels
1:15

Stormy Daniels in tell-all interview
0326_0500_nat_kyrgios
0:21

Kyrgios' support during March For Our Lives rally
0326_0500_nat_junkfood
0:29

Experts push to ban characters on unhealthy food
0326_0500_nat_childcare
1:08

Childcare strike looms
0326_0500_nat_cycloneNora
0:26

Weather warnings remain as Cyclone Nora weakens

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'