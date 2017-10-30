Hundreds Turn out to Protest Sexual Harassment at #Metoo Rallies in France

Hundreds of people assembled in 11 cities in France on Sunday, October 29, to rally against sexual abuse and harassment of women.Matthieu Ponchel, a photographer based in France, shared several photographs from the the Place de la République in Paris where hundreds of men and women had gathered as well as video of a #MeToo banner being painted,Demonstrations were arranged in cities across the country under the #MeToo banner in response to allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against Harvey Weinstein, some from among the highest-profile actresses in Hollywood. Credit: Twitter/Mattieu Ponchel via Storyful