Hard Core Spanish Unionists Clash With Police in Barcelona

A small group of supporters of Spanish unity clashed with police in Barcelona, while hundreds of thousands of others demonstrated peacefully on October 29.In this video, police beat back union supporters after a tense standoff outside of the offices of the president of the Catalan government.Hundreds of thousands of pro-Spanish demonstrators turned out peacefully in the streets of Barcelona on October 29 to oppose the Catalan parliament’s vote for independence. Credit: Twitter/CatInfo Politica via Storyful