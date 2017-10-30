Canadian Doctors Treat Rohingya Refugees Fleeing Myanmar

Three female Canadian doctors arrived in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on October 26, where they have been helping to assess and respond to the health needs of Rohingya refugees which have fled Bangladesh.More than 600,000 Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh since a military crackdown in Myanmar in August triggered an exodus, Agence France-Presse reported.This footage, said to have been filmed on October 28 and 29, shows some of the conditions inside the camp and the attempts of medical professionals to meet the needs of those staying there. Credit: Fozia Alvi via Storyful