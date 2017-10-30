Italian Astronaut Aboard International Space Station Records Flyover of Home
An Italian astronaut aboard the International Space Station took advantage of a clear view from above his home country and shot real-time video of his flyover on August 29.Paolo Nespoli is working aboard the station as part of the Italian Space Agency’s long-duration VITA mission, the European Space Agency said.The video was shot with a professional digital RED Dragon cinema camera, the space agency said. Credit: European Space Agency via Storyful