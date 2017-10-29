Pro-Spain Demonstrators Rally Outside Catalunya Radio Office in Barcelona

Demonstrators carrying Spanish flags gathered in front of Catalunya Radio’s office in Barcelona on October 27, reportedly smashing the glass front, according to the station.Catalan Parliament voted Friday to declare independence from Spain, prompting the Spanish Senate to invoke Article 155 of the constitution. This article allows the Spanish government to “adopt the necessary means” to force an “autonomous community” to comply with the “general interests” of Spain. Later in the day, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced that he dissolved the Catalan Parliament and that elections would be held in Catalonia on December 21.The majority reaction to the vote annoucement among Catalonians in Barcelona was positive, as huge crowds of people gathered in the streets to celebrate. Credit: Twitter/Santi Faro via Storyful