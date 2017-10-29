Smoke Seen Rising Over Mogadishu After Car Bomb Explodes Outside of Hotel

Smoke was seen rising over Mogadishu on October 28, after a car bomb exploded outside the Nasahablod Two hotel.The city’s ambulance service tweeted that they had transported 15 wounded individuals and that there were “many dead bodies” in the vicinity around the hotel.Major Abdullahi Aden, a police officer in the city, told Reuters that the car bomb exploded at the gate of Nasahablod Two hotel.He indicated that armed militants stormed the building after the car bomb attack. Credit: Twitter/Abdulaziz Billow Ali via Storyful