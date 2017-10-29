People's Party Members Attend Rally for Spanish Unity in Madrid

Thousands of people took part in a Spanish unity rally in Plaza de la Colon in Madrid on October 28.Attending the rally were multiple members of the Madrid branch of the governing People’s Party, including the President of Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, who shared a Facebook Live video from the scene.The rally came in the wake of the Catalan Parliament’s vote on October 27 to declare independence from Spain, and the Spanish Senate’s invocation of Article 155 of the constitution.Later that day, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced that he had dissolved the Catalan Parliament and that elections would be held in Catalonia on December 21. Credit: People’s Party Madrid via Storyful