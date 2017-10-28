News

How will exiting lawmakers impact the balance of power?

Scott Rasmussen shares insight.

0418_1800_Syd_plastic
0:32

Could this bizarre discovery be the answer to plastic waste?
0418_1800_vic_infertile
1:30

The foods linked to infertility
0418_1800_syd_children
1:25

The children’s apps being infiltrated by paedophiles
0418_1800_adl_children
1:26

Dramatic citizen's arrest of bike thief
0418_1800_qld_irwin
1:22

Russell Crowe pushed for Steve Irwin's star
0418_1800_syd_burns
1:31

Adelaide woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand
0418_1800_adl_farmer
1:18

Farmer killed after being pinned by hay bale
0418_1800_qld_iraq
0:24

Brisbane soldiers depart shortly for Iraq

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

