Tropical Storm Saola Brings Heavy Wind and Rain to Southern Japan

Tropical Storm Saola brought heavy rain and strong winds to southern Japan on Saturday, October 28.This video shows the Okinawa region, which received the brunt of Saola’s impact on Saturday afternoon. The storm is expected to move through the Amami islands before reaching the southern Kagoshima region on Sunday morning.Japan’s Meteorological Agency recorded maximum wind gust speeds of 101 mph. Credit: Instagram/igayasuigayasu via Storyful