News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Bat Carer Asks For Help Rescuing Babies

A Brisbane bat carer asked people to monitor powerlines for dead bats as there is a high possibility of babies trapped inside pouches, taking days to die.In a video uploaded to Facebook and YouTube on October 28, Denise Wade from Batzilla the Bat gently touches an orphaned baby bat.“A plea for the day….please call in any flying-foxes on overhead power lines even if you think the bat is already dead as there is the high probability of a live baby tucked up under the dead mum’s wing,” Wade wrote on Facebook.“Many of our orphans come into care following the electrocution of their mum and we rely on the compassion of the general public to make that call.” Credit: Batzilla the Bat via Storyful

Latest

0403_1800_SYD-CashRobbery
0:21

Four arrested for alleged attempt to rob armoured van
0403_1800_SYD-Tyrell
1:35

William Tyrell’s mother fails to show up to court over police assault
0403_1800_BRI-Bikie
0:28

Possible bikie links to four homemade bombs after carpark incident
0403_1800_BRI-Dreamworld
1:44

First steps taken towards Dreamworld ride tragedy inquiry
0403_1800_BRI-Iris
3:38

Tropical Cyclone Iris expected to become category three
0403_1800_SYD-ASX_fin
2:09

RBA keeps rate on hold for 18th straight month
0403_1800_SYD-DrugDrivers
1:40

NSW government divided on merit of drug-driving tests
0403_1800_SYD-Pedo
1:46

New laws to preserve right of confessional confidentiality

Featured

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall