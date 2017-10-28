Bat Carer Asks For Help Rescuing Babies

A Brisbane bat carer asked people to monitor powerlines for dead bats as there is a high possibility of babies trapped inside pouches, taking days to die.In a video uploaded to Facebook and YouTube on October 28, Denise Wade from Batzilla the Bat gently touches an orphaned baby bat.“A plea for the day….please call in any flying-foxes on overhead power lines even if you think the bat is already dead as there is the high probability of a live baby tucked up under the dead mum’s wing,” Wade wrote on Facebook.“Many of our orphans come into care following the electrocution of their mum and we rely on the compassion of the general public to make that call.” Credit: Batzilla the Bat via Storyful