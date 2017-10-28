Gangs Light Fires, Loot in Nairobi After Presidential Election

Buildings burned and looters hit Nairobi’s Kawangware district on October 27 in the aftermath of the country’s presidential elections.At least one person was killed in the violence, the Standard reported. The Kenyan news outlet also said journalists and children were among those injured in the violence, and that police had fired tear gas in efforts to disperse the gangs.Several reports said the gangs were using ongoing anti-election protests as a pretense for their actions. Credit: Kangere Muthubi via Storyful