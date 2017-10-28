News

Cleveland 10-Year-Old Boy Faces Charges After High Speed Police Pursuit

A 10-year-old Cleveland boy faces the juvenile equivalent to felony charges after leading police on a high-speed chase over three counties on Thursday, October 26.The incident started at about 8:30am when the boy was waiting to be taken to school, Cleveland.com reported. His mother’s boyfriend called police to say the boy took his car.The boy’s mother jumped into her car, called police and followed her son onto I-90. The Ohio State Highway Patrol picked up the chase when the boy reached I-80, the news report said. He crossed through Cuyahoga, Lake, and Erie counties at speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour, according to Cleveland.com.The chase ended after about an hour, after the boy drove through a ditch on the side of the road and crashed.Dashcam footage shows officers surrounding the car before helping the boy from the vehicle. Officers then put the boy in handcuffs. His mother is seen arriving at the scene after the crash and can be heard off camera asking her son why he would do that.It was the second time the boy took a family car for a joyride in two weeks, according to Cleveland.com, and police said he told them he took the car because he was bored. Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol via Storyful

