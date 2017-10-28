Record 21 Inches of Snow Falls in British Columbia

A record-breaking snowfall in British Columbia knocked out power and shut down roads on Tuesday, October 24. A total of 23 centimeters, or nine inches, fell, which broke the record of 15.2 centimeters, according to a news report.More snow fell on Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 55 centimeters, or about 21 inches, for the two days.School buses were shut down, though schools remained open, the news report said. City bus service in Fort St John was suspended until Wednesday afternoon so plows could clear the roads.About 5,000 homes and businesses were without power at the height of the outages. However, officials thought power would be restored to everyone by Friday, a news report said. Credit: Facebook/Foxtail Labradors via Storyful