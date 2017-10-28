News

Rival Gangs Spark Violence, Loot, and Burn Buildings Amid Election Protests in Nairobi

Rival gangs attacked residents, looted properties, burned buildings and clashed with police in Nairobi’s Kawangware neighborhood on Friday, October 27, according to local reports.At least one person was killed in the violence, the Standard reported. The Kenyan news outlet also said journalists and children were among many people injured in the violence, and that police had fired tear gas in efforts to disperse the gangs.Several reports said the gangs were using ongoing anti-election protests as a pretense for their actions. Credit: Twitter/Charles Okoku via Storyful

