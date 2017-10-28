Timelapse Shows Wildfire Burning Dangerously Close to Southern California Homes

A fire burning in California’s Cleveland National Forest grew to over 700 acres early Friday, October 27, after a motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle, setting a tree and surrounding brush on fire the day before, the LA Times reported.The fast-growing blaze remained at only 15 percent containment after it jumped from 20 to 200 acres in the span of two hours and then more than tripled in size overnight, according to the report.Some 200 homes were placed under mandatory evacuation orders in western Riverside County, according to local media.This video shows an early evening timelapse view of the fire from a nearby watchtower on Thursday. Credit: Forest Fire Lookout Association San Diego-Riverside Chapter via Storyful