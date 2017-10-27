Syrian Army Captures Strategic Areas From Islamic State in Deir Ezzor

The Syrian army and its allies recaptured the strategic area of Saqer Island, on the southeastern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city, on October 26, after an intensive operation against Islamic State (IS), SANA reported.The forces also recaptured the T2 oil-pumping station and advanced towards the last Syrian IS stronghold city of al-Bukamal on the border with Iraq, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.This footage was shared by a pro-government source and is described as showing the Syrian army and its allies capturing the T2 oil-pumping station and Saqer Island from Islamic State in Deir Ezzor province. Credit: War Media via Storyful