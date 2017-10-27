Drone Footage Captures Crew Working on Electric Grid in Puerto Rico

Drone footage captured crews working on an electric grid in Caguas, Puerto Rico on October 25 in an effort to restore power to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.Authorities closed down part of PR 1 highway in the Bairoa and Quebrada Arenas neighborhoods of Caguas due to repairs to the electrical system, according to reports.Eloy Perez, of iFly Aerial Filming, shot the footage of Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) brigade working on repairs to the electrical system. Credit: iFly Aerial Filming via Storyful