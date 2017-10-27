The Talk - Carrie Ann Inaba Tears Up Telling #MeToo Story; Says She Feels 'No Shame'

Guest co-host Carrie Ann Inaba opens up about being sexually assaulted by a martial arts teacher. "He was supposed to be my sensei and he did something inappropriate. He pulled down my pants. It was just weird and actually I froze and because I froze, I felt guilty," recalls Inaba, and tears up explaining, "What was so great is that night, I went home and said, 'I'm going to tell somebody,' because I didn't do anything...so I told my friend and he said 'What are we going to do about it?' And because of that, I walked away from that with no shame. I mean I still have emotions about it...where if I didn't, I would probably still be living with that kind of shame."