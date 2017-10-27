The Talk - Joe Keery and Dacre Montgomery Talk Stranger Things Mullets

'Stranger Things' stars Joe Keery and Dacre Montgomery talk about reaction to their 1980's hair styles. About his mullet, Dacre reveals, "It's not actually my real hair... that's all wig... it took about an hour and half to get on every day... it made everything concrete." Joe shares, "I had a full mullet. I would walk around, go to the grocery store, and people would check my stuff out and be like (gives an odd look) because they realized I had a huge mullet... I actually kinda got used to it and when I had to cut it off I was kinda like, you know it's really sad."