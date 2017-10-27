Pope Francis Speaks to Astronauts on the International Space Station

Pope Francis spoke from the Vatican via video conference with astronauts on the International Space Station on October 26.Commander Randy Bresnik and flight engineers Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of NASA, and flight engineer and Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency spoke about life, work in space and the ability to see Earth without borders or conflicts.The crew members are in various stages of their respective five-and-a-half-month missions, according to NASA. Credit: YouTube/NASA via Storyful