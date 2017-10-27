News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Pope Francis Speaks to Astronauts on the International Space Station

Pope Francis spoke from the Vatican via video conference with astronauts on the International Space Station on October 26.Commander Randy Bresnik and flight engineers Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of NASA, and flight engineer and Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency spoke about life, work in space and the ability to see Earth without borders or conflicts.The crew members are in various stages of their respective five-and-a-half-month missions, according to NASA. Credit: YouTube/NASA via Storyful

Latest

0401_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:02

Newsbreak - April 1
0401_0500_nat_hawking
1:42

Family and friends farewell Steven Hawking at funeral in Cambridge
0401_0500_nat_housefire
0:13

House goes up in flames in Adelaide
0401_0500_nat_kid
1:18

Desperate search underway for missing little boy in regional NSW
0401_0500_nat_crash2
0:34

Man charged over horrific crash south west of Sydney
0401_0500_nat_crash
0:27

72-year-old killed in Brisbane car crash
0331_1800_wa_marrow
1:52

World-wide search underway to help boy get bone marrow transplant
0331_1800_wa_scooter
1:48

WA man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'