Injured woman brought to Kenya hospital amid election violence

Video of an injured woman being brought to a hospital in Kenya's opposition stronghold of Kisumu.

In video filmed today (October 26), a woman is brought to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital in Kisumu for treatment.

According to our filmer, she was apparently injured by police during a demonstration against voting.

The protest had started following the announcement by the opposition leader Raila Odinga calling on his supporters to boycott today's re-run of the presidential election.

A re-run is being held today following the annulment of the August 8 election by the country's Supreme Court.