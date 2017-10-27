Snow Leopard Cub Makes Public Debut at Bronx Zoo

A female snow leopard cub born at the Bronx Zoo in New York City has made its public debut, the Wildlife Conservation Society said on Thursday, October 26. She has yet to be named.The cub, born last summer, is the second generation offspring of Leo, the snow leopard that became famous when he was rescued as an orphaned cub after being found in the mountains of northern Pakistan in 2005. Leo was brought to the zoo in 2006 in a collaboration between WSC, US government and the Pakistani government.More than 70 snow leopard cubs have been born at the Bronx Zoo, more than any other zoo in North America. The zoo was the first in the United States to exhibit the cats, starting in 1903. Credit: YouTube/WSC/Bronx Zoo via Storyful