Snow Leopard Cub Makes Public Debut at Bronx Zoo

A female snow leopard cub born at the Bronx Zoo in New York City has made its public debut, the Wildlife Conservation Society said on Thursday, October 26. She has yet to be named.The cub, born last summer, is the second generation offspring of Leo, the snow leopard that became famous when he was rescued as an orphaned cub after being found in the mountains of northern Pakistan in 2005. Leo was brought to the zoo in 2006 in a collaboration between WSC, US government and the Pakistani government.More than 70 snow leopard cubs have been born at the Bronx Zoo, more than any other zoo in North America. The zoo was the first in the United States to exhibit the cats, starting in 1903. Credit: YouTube/WSC/Bronx Zoo via Storyful

Latest

Child miraculously survives after mother threw her off a bridge
0:38

Child miraculously survives after mother threw her off a bridge
0322_1130_nat_bomber
2:01

Texas bomber suspect blows himself up
0322_1130_nat_taxbill
1:37

Crossbenchers divided over government's company tax cuts
0322_1130_nat_damond
1:54

Justine Ruszczyk Damond's killer faces court in the US
0322_1130_nat_weather
1:29

Weather warnings remain in force for parts of NSW
0322_1130_nat_
0:27

Police chase ends dramatically in western Sydney
0322_1130_nat_helicopter
1:21

Aviation investigators on their way to helicopter crash site
0322_1130_nat_ice
1:47

NSW police hailing major victory after ice bust

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'