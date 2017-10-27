Civilians Injured After Mortar Strikes on Ain Terma

Civilians in Ain Terma, located in Eastern Damascus province in Syria, were injured on October 26 when mortar shells exploded in the town, local news sources said.In this video, an injured man is seen climbing into a Civil Defense Force van, and an injured boy is lifted into the van.As many as ten people were injured and one boy killed in the mortar strikes, local media said.The Civil Defense in Damascus and other local sources said shelling also killed civilians in the towns of Douma and Sabqa on October 26. Credit: YouTube/Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus via Storyful