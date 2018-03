A benefits cheat who claimed he could barely walk was secretly filmed running around a pitch playing FOOTBALL for his local team. Gary Wilson, 30, was caught by hidden cameras dribbling with the ball, slide tackling and shooting at goal while raking in Disability Living Allowance. The scheming footballer pocketed a total of £14,000 in state handouts after claiming that he was crippled while playing for his Sunday League 11-a-side team.