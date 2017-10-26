Fire breaks out near Mumbai's Bandra station

A major fire has broken out in a slum area near Mumbai’s Bandra station.

Video filmed today shows flames and a huge plume of smoke rising above slum dwellings and firefighters attempting to control the fire by dousing it in water.

According to local media, an overhead pedestrian bridge at the station was engulfed in flames.

More than a dozen fire engines and nearly as many water tankers are being used to fight the fire, which began at 3.45 pm local time in the Behrampada slum, local media said.