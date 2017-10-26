Family put up Christmas decorations 60 DAYS early

A festive-mad family have got into the holiday spirit early this year after putting up a dazzling display of over 10,000 decorations - 60 DAYS before Christmas. John and Jean Copestick, both 74, began decking their halls at the end of September and finally finished sprucing up their tree last week. Their winter wonderland is now adorned with snowmen, tinsel, flashing lights, a giant Santa Claus and over 10,000 fairy lights 13 weeks before Christmas. They put up the amazing decorations - which cost £7,000- with the help of their daughter and son-in-law at their semi-detached property in Stirchley, Birmingham.