Fan Escorted From Dodger Stadium After Jumping into Bullpen

The World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on October 25 was briefly disrupted when a fan scaled a barrier to jump into the players’ bullpen at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.Twitter user Hershel captured the incident on camera and told Storyful it followed an argument between the fan and a security guard in the pen over smoking in the stands. The fan was almost immediately detained.The Houston Astros claimed their first World Series victory in a 7-6 decision over the Dodgers. Credit: Twitter/Hershel via Storyful