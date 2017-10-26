Lowlife thieves caught stealing pensioner's purse

Police are hunting a pair of lowlife thieves who were caught on CCTV distracting a elderly woman before snatching her a purse as she shopped in a supermarket. Shocking footage shows the callous crooks targeting the 87-year-old victim as she wheeled her trolley around an Aldi on Tuesday (24/10). One man can be seen distracting the pensioner by pointing out items on the shelves while his accomplice spends a few seconds rooting around in her bag. He then retrieves the woman's purse, pausing to even checks its contents, before he puts it into his pocket and walks away.