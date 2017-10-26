Kenyan Opposition Leader Urges Election Boycott

Opposition leader Raila Odinga told a crowd of supporters in Uhuru Park, Nairobi, on October 25 that Kenyans who “value democracy and justice” should stay away from polling centers during a re-run presidential elections planned for October 26.The address came after a petition to delay the election failed when five of seven Supreme Court judges failed to attend a hearing, which required a quorum.The repeat election was ordered by the Supreme Court after judges nullified the results of August elections on procedural grounds. Credit: YouTube/NASA Coalition via Storyful