Isanti County Sheriff's Deputy Doesn't Swerve, Hits Deer While Responding to Call

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, based in Cambridge, Minnesota, warned drivers not to swerve for deer in the road after a deputy hit a deer head-on. This video shows the collision on October 21.“If the deputy swerved he would have rolled and been injured or worse. Staying in a straight line kept the injuries to a minimum when the air bags deployed. We wish to remind all drivers out there to keep an eye out for the deer, they are on the move and with deer hunting season upon us they will be moving even that much more,” the Facebook post said. Credit: Isanti County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful