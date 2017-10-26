Balls of Fire Explode From Plastic Fabrication Factory in Argentina

A fire at a plastic-making factory in San Justo, Argentina, sent clouds of black smoke and huge balls of fire exploding into the sky on October 25.News reports said as many as 20 workers may have been at the plant when the fire started, but no official word on injuries or deaths had been announced at the time of writing.This fire is a different incident than the explosion and early-morning fire on Wednesday, October 25, at an aerosol factory in Garin, Argentina, also in the metro Buenos Aires area. Credit: Instagram/Pablo Brizuela via Storyful