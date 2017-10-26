First Official Welcome for Iraqi Prime Minister in Turkey After Kurds Freeze Independence Referendum

Turkey welcomed Haider al-Abadi, the prime minister of Iraq, to Ankara with an official ceremony on October 25, a first, according to local media.Erdogan said he supported Iraq’s steps to oppose the referendum on Kurdish independence. (Turkish forces were said on Wednesday to be gathering outside the Kurdish town of Afrin.).Abadi has previously clashed with Erdogan about the presence of Turkish troops fighting the Islamic State in Iraq.On October 24, the Kurdish Regional Government offered to freeze the results of the independence referendum. Credit: Turkish Presidency via Storyful