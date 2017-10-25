Crowds Take to Nairobi Streets as Petition to Delay Vote Goes Unheard

Crowds marched through Nairobi on October 25 after the non-attendance of five Supreme Court judges prevented the hearing of a petition to delay a presidential election planned for October 26.Reuters reported that five judges failed to turn up to the hearing, preventing a quorum and prompting hundreds of supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga to take to the streets in Kisumu, his electoral stronghold. Odinga called on his supporters to boycott the vote.The uploader of this video described the scene as a “pro-election demonstration” in Nairobi.Supporters of Odinga were also reported to be demonstrating in Nairobi. Credit: Twitter/THSC77 via Storyful