Syrian Businessman Rescued From Kidnappers After Dramatic Car Chase Through Cairo

An Egyptian family driving through Cairo were the heroes of the hour on October 22 when they decided to chase a car that they thought had a captive man inside it.The woman who shot this video as her vehicle made its pursuit, Yara Alaa El Din, said in her post to Facebook that she was travelling with her father, sister and son along Hasanin Haikal Street in Cairo’s Nasr City area, when she noticed a masked man driving a car and another man struggling the back.Her father followed the car and she leaned out the window yelling “thief,” so that people would notice what was going on.She added that they finally managed to stop the car and detain the suspected kidnappers with the help of some passers-by.Egyptian media reports in the wake of the incident cited a police inquiry, which found that the captive man was a Syrian factory owner. The two would-be kidnappers pulled a gun on the Syrian man, and forced him into his own car before driving off, police said.One police officer, named as Wael Ghanem, said in a TV interview that he arrived to the incident after people stopped and detained the suspected kidnappers. Credit: Facebook/Yara Alaa El Din via Storyful