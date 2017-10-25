Netflix show's fireworks display worries Parisians

Video of a firework display near Eiffel Tower filmed for a Netflix series Sense8 that panicked Parisians.

At midnight on Sunday (22 October), the Eiffel Tower lighted up with the firework display for several minutes.

Some Parisians took to social media, fearing the loud bangs at such a late hour might have been a terrorist attack.

In reality, it was just the shooting of the final episode of the Netflix series Sense8.

Paris' mayor has since admitted "an information failure" and explained that the show's makers had to shoot at a time when the Eiffel Tower is closed to the public.